Commentary: Your morning coffee might protect your brain as you age

LOUGHBOROUGH, England: Scientists have found that drinking two to three cups of coffee a day may significantly reduce your risk of developing dementia, but drinking more won’t help protect your brain any further.

A major study tracked 131,821 American nurses and health professionals for up to 43 years, starting when they were in their early 40s. During this time, 11,033 people – around 8 per cent – developed dementia. But those who drank moderate amounts of caffeinated coffee or tea were notably less likely to be among them.

The protective effect was strongest in people aged 75 or younger, who saw their dementia risk drop by 35 per cent if they consumed around 250mg to 300mg of caffeine daily – roughly two to three cups of coffee. Crucially, drinking more than this didn’t provide any extra benefit.

Women in the study reported drinking around four and a half cups of coffee or tea per day when they joined, while men drank around two and a half cups. Those who drank more caffeinated coffee tended to be younger, but they also drank more alcohol, smoked and consumed more calories – factors that all have been found to increase dementia risk.

Interestingly, people who drank more decaffeinated coffee showed faster memory decline. Researchers believe this is probably because people switched to decaf after developing sleep problems, raised blood pressure or heart rhythm disturbances – all of which are themselves linked to cognitive decline and dementia.