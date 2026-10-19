Commentary: Why have screens replaced socialising?

LONDON: The past 20 years in high-income countries have been marked by two troubling declines: in deep social connection, and in reading. There is growing acceptance that modern digital technologies are probable contributors, but disagreement about exactly how and why screens have pushed more wholesome and meaningful activities out.

One frequently told story is that these shifts are in large part the result of corporate greed and capitalism. The price of spending an evening in the kinds of places where people socialise – bars, pubs, restaurants, entertainment venues – has risen steeply, leading them to stay at home instead and therefore socialise less. Or the decline in reading is partly due to books becoming too expensive.

This argument isn’t baseless. Using the detailed item-level inputs to inflation data, we can create bundles of the costs of services associated with going out or staying in.

True enough, in places like the United Kingdom and the United States, the costs of food and drink consumed away from home and of going to events have climbed about 20 per cent more than overall inflation since 2000; the prices of groceries, TV, video and the internet have trailed overall inflation.