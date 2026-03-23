Commentary: Midlife need not be the time when friendships fade away

SINGAPORE: Recently on Instagram, I scrolled past old friends I used to meet frequently. One had gone through a divorce and recently remarried. One changed her hairstyle. One has a new cat.

I learned this from a series of 30-second reels and captioned square grids. It has been a while since I saw them.

I dare say most of us have at least one such friend – someone we used to go to school with, sat beside at work, or even flew across oceans with.

When our paths diverged, we tried to stay close. But life got in the way.

Some catch-ups were postponed. Gradually, they spread further apart. Then, one day, you find yourself mostly watching their lives from the other side of a phone screen.