Commentary: It’s been 5 years since COVID-19 first arrived in Singapore. What have we learnt since?
The pandemic was a period of great suffering, but it also offers valuable insights into the benefits of slowing down and reevaluating priorities, says psychiatrist Lim Boon Leng.
SINGAPORE: My most vivid memory of the COVID-19 pandemic was driving down an empty highway on the first day of the circuit breaker.
Before that day, I had never seen the Pan Island Expressway deserted in my life; the eerie stillness was striking. It was a surreal moment, one that starkly underscored the gravity of the unfolding crisis.
The pandemic remains a time marked by profound grief and loss. The death of loved ones or lingering, debilitating effects of COVID-19 serve as painful reminders of that period. Memories of those days are etched with sorrow and trauma for so many.
Yet, there are others who recall aspects of the pandemic with fondness, even nostalgia. We reminisce about the hobbies discovered during lockdowns or the unexpected conveniences of full-time remote work. Some even express a yearning for the quieter days of quarantine and social distancing.
This sentiment, as surprising as it may seem, is neither isolated nor rare. A TikTok trend titled "quarantine nostalgia" has amassed tens of millions of views, showcasing individuals sharing bittersweet memories of life during lockdown.
Why would anyone feel nostalgic about a time when humanity faced such immense uncertainty and danger? Wouldn’t the tragedy and trauma of the pandemic outweigh any feelings of wistfulness?
DIFFERENT EXPERIENCES OF THE PANDEMIC
One possible explanation lies in how differently the pandemic was experienced by different people.
For those shielded from the direct devastation of COVID-19, such as the illness or death of loved ones, the circuit breaker and quarantine measures offered a break from the relentless pace of modern life.
For many, the pandemic was an unprecedented opportunity to reconnect with family. Parents spent more time with their children; caregivers had the chance to better support their young children or elderly relatives.
Routines that had long been dictated by work, school and endless commutes were replaced with time for hobbies like baking and crafting, and outdoor (albeit siloed) activities such as cycling, jogging and hiking.
The forced shutdowns and distancing measures offered silver linings to many who struggle with “normal life”, too. Remote work and virtual schooling offered relief to many of my patients with anxiety or social phobias, allowing them to participate in daily life without the pressures of physical interaction.
Similarly, introverts thrived in an environment that naturally aligned with their need for alone time and personal space, free from the obligations of social gatherings and events.
Despite the physical isolation, the pandemic also fostered a rare and powerful sense of camaraderie. Facing a common threat, people found new ways to connect – through virtual meetups, video calls, online games and communal gestures like singing for healthcare and migrant workers. The Home sing-along on April 24, 2020, brought my family closer to our neighbours in a single event than in the five years we’d been living there.
For Singaporeans, these collective experiences preserved and nurtured a sense of unity and purpose in a deeply uncertain time.
While the pandemic was undeniably a period of immense suffering, it also offered valuable insights into the benefits of slowing down, focusing inward and reevaluating our priorities. As we approach the fifth anniversary of the pandemic, this milestone presents an opportunity to reflect on the lessons learned during that extraordinary time.
1. MAINTAIN A HEALTHY BALANCE
Instead of simply surrendering to the daily rinse-and-repeat routines that defined life before COVID-19, we can consciously choose to prioritise and practice self-care even as we settle back into the rhythms of “normal life”.
In a post-COVID era, advocating for adequate rest, mental well-being and healthier work habits – for ourselves and those around us – should remain a central part of our lives. How can we build regular pauses into our hectic schedules, so as not to become swallowed up by the daily whirlwind of busyness?
2. FULFILMENT OVER PRODUCTIVITY
We should not just maintain but expand on the positive habits cultivated during the lockdown, whether they involved nurturing hobbies, exploring outdoor activities, or spending meaningful time with loved ones.
These gains should serve as a reminder that life’s quality is not solely determined by productivity, but also by balance and fulfilment.
3. EMPATHY IN WORKPLACES AND SCHOOLS
The pandemic has permanently reshaped how we as a society view work and learning. Is physical attendance truly essential, or is it just a legacy marker of engagement? Are there things we’ve been doing that were changed or eliminated entirely by pandemic restrictions, and does it make sense to review them, revive them, or leave them behind altogether?
Employers and educators must continue to acknowledge that individuals learn and work in diverse ways, and many can thrive with flexibility, compassion and thoughtful accommodations.
By embracing hybrid models and fostering cultures and attitudes that centre empathy, workplaces and schools can empower people to grow and contribute meaningfully, regardless of their circumstances. We should continue striving to create environments where people feel supported and valued – not constrained or excluded by outdated norms.
4. FILL REMAINING GAPS IN SOCIETY
Nostalgia for the pandemic does not negate the suffering, losses and mistakes made during those difficult years. As we remember those who lost their lives or loved ones, and honour those who bore the brunt of the crisis, have we truly learnt from their strife and sacrifice?
For instance, many frontline workers continue to suffer overwork and underpayment, while high-risk individuals such as the immunocompromised still face threats from other infectious diseases.
Reflection and acknowledgment are critical not just for closure, but for growth. Only by confronting the pandemic’s realities without memory biases can we thoroughly evaluate our collective response and improve our preparedness for future crises.
5. APPRECIATE THE LITTLE THINGS
I often find myself lamenting the heavy traffic and relentless jams on the highway during my daily commute, nostalgic for the near-empty roads of the circuit breaker period.
Yet, I remind myself that the traffic, frustrating as it may be, is a sign of normalcy restored. It is far better to endure a traffic jam than to live under the constant shadow of a fatal virus.
Five years on, let this anniversary remind us not only of the challenges we faced, but also of the many ways we sought to rebuild and reshape our lives.
With reflection, compassion and action, we can ensure that the lessons of the pandemic lead to a more resilient future for all.
Dr Lim Boon Leng is a psychiatrist at the Gleneagles Medical Centre.