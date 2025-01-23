Commentary: It’s been 5 years since COVID-19 first arrived in Singapore. What have we learnt since?

SINGAPORE: My most vivid memory of the COVID-19 pandemic was driving down an empty highway on the first day of the circuit breaker.

Before that day, I had never seen the Pan Island Expressway deserted in my life; the eerie stillness was striking. It was a surreal moment, one that starkly underscored the gravity of the unfolding crisis.

The pandemic remains a time marked by profound grief and loss. The death of loved ones or lingering, debilitating effects of COVID-19 serve as painful reminders of that period. Memories of those days are etched with sorrow and trauma for so many.

Yet, there are others who recall aspects of the pandemic with fondness, even nostalgia. We reminisce about the hobbies discovered during lockdowns or the unexpected conveniences of full-time remote work. Some even express a yearning for the quieter days of quarantine and social distancing.

This sentiment, as surprising as it may seem, is neither isolated nor rare. A TikTok trend titled "quarantine nostalgia" has amassed tens of millions of views, showcasing individuals sharing bittersweet memories of life during lockdown.

Why would anyone feel nostalgic about a time when humanity faced such immense uncertainty and danger? Wouldn’t the tragedy and trauma of the pandemic outweigh any feelings of wistfulness?

DIFFERENT EXPERIENCES OF THE PANDEMIC

One possible explanation lies in how differently the pandemic was experienced by different people.

For those shielded from the direct devastation of COVID-19, such as the illness or death of loved ones, the circuit breaker and quarantine measures offered a break from the relentless pace of modern life.

For many, the pandemic was an unprecedented opportunity to reconnect with family. Parents spent more time with their children; caregivers had the chance to better support their young children or elderly relatives.

Routines that had long been dictated by work, school and endless commutes were replaced with time for hobbies like baking and crafting, and outdoor (albeit siloed) activities such as cycling, jogging and hiking.