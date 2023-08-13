Commentary: How is ‘variant of interest’ Eris different from other Omicron variants?

MELBOURNE: EG.5 is a family of Omicron variants (descended from XBB.1.9.2) that first appeared back in February.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classified it as a “variant under monitoring” on Jul 19 after a surge in COVID-19 infections from early July. It has been increasingly reported across the globe, particularly in Asia.

On Aug 9, it was upgraded to a “variant of interest”. This follows the rise of a particular variant, EG.5.1, known as Eris. But it has not been classified a “variant of concern”.

Eris has seen EG.5 jump from 7.6 per cent of all SARS-CoV-2 genetically sequenced globally in late June, to 17.4 per cent in the week of Jul 17 to Jul 23.

Eris has edged out other Omicron variants circulating in the United States, and now makes up the largest proportion of COVID-19 cases there.

But while it has been in Australia since April, cases have remained sporadic.

IS ERIS DIFFERENT TO OTHER VARIANTS?

At this stage, there is no evidence EG.5.1 causes more severe disease than other Omicron variants, and it seems to cause similar symptoms.