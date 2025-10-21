Commentary: When loved ones, not scammers, misuse your digital credentials

SINGAPORE: In our digital world, almost all transactions can be carried out on our mobile devices.

In Singapore, Singpass offers secure and convenient access to essential government e-services. It has become a means of user verification for important transactions, such as opening bank accounts or applying for loans.

But with its growing use, criminals have been known to fraudulently obtain Singpass credentials to facilitate scams and launder scam proceeds. The government has been cracking down on people who sell their Singpass and internet banking credentials to such criminals.

Perhaps more troublingly, two recent cases have revealed that fraudsters can sometimes come from unexpected sources: our own family and friends.

On Sep 8, Yu Mingyan was sentenced to jail for 18 months and two weeks, and fined S$30,000 (US$23,000), for transferring S$54,000 from his friend’s Central Provident Fund (CPF) account to himself. The victim was bedridden and could not move or speak.

When confronted by the victim’s sister, Yu denied the allegation and forged a police report to support his denial.

In a separate case, a teenager pleaded guilty on Sep 3 to taking S$25,000 from his father’s CPF account and loans of more than S$68,000 from the man’s insurance policy. The boy cannot be named as he was under 16 at the time of the offence. He will be sentenced in October.

Yu accessed the victim’s CPF account by guessing her phone and mobile application passwords, which he could do because he was her close friend. Similarly, the teen knew his father’s login credentials because he helped his father pay insurance premiums and check CPF balances.

These cases show that, in addition to taking measures to protect ourselves from scammers, we need to ensure that those nearest and dearest to us do not have the ability to siphon our funds secretly.