Commentary: The FAS U-17 episode brings up an old debate about studies and sport in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The decision to drop footballer Mika Baihakki from the national Under-17 team, after he opted out of an overseas training camp next month to prepare for examinations, has attracted plenty of discussion online.

Adding intrigue to the situation is that Mika’s father, former national stalwart Baihakki Khaizan, is currently a full-time employee of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), sitting in its technical division office.

The FAS has stated that requirements for squad selection were communicated in advance, and that "total commitment” was required for training, including the overseas camps.

While such criteria are reasonable from a high-performance standpoint, the online reaction has renewed an age-old debate about reconciling Singapore’s focus on academics with serious sporting ambition.

In this instance, the FAS appears to have acted fairly and within the boundaries of its selection policy and scheduling constraints. For one thing, the FAS does not control the schedule for the Asian Football Confederation Under-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers, which will be held between Nov 22 and 30 this year. All it can do is to ensure the team is as prepared as it can be.

This appears to have been done, with three training camps and a Lion City Cup outing planned for the team. Further, the selection policy, as well as the exam dates, were made known to players months in advance. This provides some opportunity for players and their families to plan ahead, for example, by frontloading their revision, or by planning their revision around the training schedule.

Yes, this is challenging; the pressures Singaporean students face around national exams are not minor. Athletes may find themselves stuck in their rooms revising while teammates enjoy some downtime overseas. But that is what being a top-level athlete demands - discipline, determination and dedication to what is often a monastic and boring life.