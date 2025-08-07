Forrest Li on Singapore football: ‘The moment nobody talks about it ... that's the end’

SINGAPORE: Having stepped up to the top post in local football, new Football Association of Singapore (FAS) president Forrest Li has much on his plate.

Among his priorities are the preparations and operations for the national team, the competitiveness and appeal of the Singapore Premier League (SPL), youth development and infrastructure.

But ultimately, Mr Li, who is the owner of Lion City Sailors, wants local football to be a talking point as well as a source of pride and joy once again.

"For each individual, we have different expectations ... a different way to interpret success," said Mr Li.

"If football can bring us and bring the whole society a bit more ... joy and pride - I would define that as success."

Mr Li pointed out that in the past, there was a sense of national pride in Singapore football.

"It's happened in history ... 20, 30 years ago, football was indeed the pride and joy for every Singaporean. We want to make that happen again," he added.

He was speaking during the Football Association of Singapore's (FAS) media day at Shangri-la Singapore which marked his council's 100 days since taking office.

Mr Li was elected FAS president in late April and succeeded Bernard Tan as the association's chief.

He is more than aware of the task at hand.

"We have the best city planning, the best airport, best highways. A lot of things are world-class - why not football?" said Mr Li.

"I know it's a moonshot, it's a long journey. At this moment, we're not talking about world-class, we're really left behind ... but this is something (where) I see the gap. I want to contribute, I want to make (an) effort."