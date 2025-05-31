Logo
Sport

Lion City Sailors complete domestic double with second consecutive Singapore Cup
Sport

Lion City Sailors complete domestic double with second consecutive Singapore Cup

Lion City Sailors complete domestic double with second consecutive Singapore Cup

The Lion City Sailors' Bart Ramselaar scores the only goal of the 2025 Singapore Cup final on May 31, 2025. (Photo: Facebook/Lion City Sailors)

Ng Hong Siang
Ng Hong Siang
31 May 2025 09:42PM
SINGAPORE: The Lion City Sailors completed a domestic double on Saturday (May 31) with a 1-0 win against Tampines Rovers in the Singapore Cup final.

After a goalless first half, Sailors attacker Bart Ramselaar scored the only goal of the game in the 49th minute to secure his side's second consecutive Singapore Cup.

Ramselaar received the ball in Tampines' penalty box before giving the Sailors the lead with a deflected shot. 

The Sailors clinched the Singapore Premier League title earlier this month, ultimately finishing eight points clear of Tampines at the top of the table.

It was their second league title under owner Forrest Li, the billionaire founder of tech giant Sea and recently elected Football Association of Singapore president.

Saturday's victory could have rounded out a historic treble, but the Sailors were unable to cap off a fairytale run in the AFC Champions League Two. They fell to Emirati club Sharjah in the final of the tournament after conceding an injury-time goal.

Source: CNA/nh(kg)

