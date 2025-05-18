Stoppage time heartbreak as Lion City Sailors fall to Sharjah, miss out on AFC Champions League Two title

SINGAPORE: The Lion City Sailors' fairytale voyage came to a heartbreaking end on Sunday (May 18) after they lost to United Arab Emirates side Sharjah in the AFC Champions League Two (ACL2) final.

A Marcus Meloni goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time was enough to give the away side a 2-1 victory at a packed Bishan Stadium, and dash the Sailors' hopes of being the first local club side to win a continental title.

Firas Ben Larbi had earlier put the Emirati side ahead in the 74th minute before the Sailors' Maxime Lestienne levelled the tie in the first minute of stoppage time.

The Sailors had overcome considerable odds and several top sides, such as Japan's Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Australia's Sydney FC, to reach the final.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

They were crowned Singapore Premier League champions on Saturday and can still complete a domestic double should they lift the Singapore Cup, where they are slated to face Brunei DPMM in the semi-finals.

Sharjah are second in the UAE Pro League. They beat Saudi Pro League side Al-Taawoun 2-1 on aggregate to book their spot in Sunday's decider.

The away side first had the ball in the back of the net after 10 minutes, but Caio Lucas was offside.

The Sailors had their first clear-cut chance minutes later, as a Bart Ramselaar shot was deflected over. A goalmouth melee from the corner resulted in the ball being desperately hacked away.

It was the lively Caio Lucas who was the main threat for Sharjah, and he almost got a shot off minutes later, but Bailey Wright came to the rescue with a superb block.

Sailors full-back Diogo Costa came the closest in the 34th minute, but his effort rattled the post with the Sharjah goalkeeper Adel Al-Hosani beaten.