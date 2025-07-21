Nationality of next Singapore football head coach should not matter, says departing Ogura
Singapore must find its own way in football, rather than chasing other countries, said Ogura.
SINGAPORE: The nationality of the next person to take up the vacant Singapore hot seat should not matter, said departing Lions head coach Tsutomu Ogura.
Speaking to CNA after a fireside chat organised by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Monday (Jul 21), the Japanese tactician stressed that his replacement does not have to be from one particular country.
"Nationality is not important. (There are) many Japanese (coaches), but (they have) different style, different character, difference approaches," he said.
"For me, it doesn’t matter which nationality (the next coach needs to be)."
Last month, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced that Ogura had resigned as head coach of the Singapore national football team due to personal reasons.
Ogura, who was appointed in February last year on a two-year contract, needed to return to Japan for "pressing personal matters", said the association.
This leaves Singapore looking for its fourth national coach in six years, and FAS has appointed Gavin Lee, former head coach of BG Tampines Rovers FC, as the interim replacement.
While Ogura declined to go into specifics, he said that the decision to leave was a "very, very hard" one.
"I ... apologise to every football fan and the Singaporean people. For me, it was a hard decision (to make) but this is for (my life). Football is my life, but my family (is) also my life too," he said.
Ogura told CNA that FAS had provided "good suggestions" for him to stay, but at the end of the day, his family could not come to Singapore. "This was for my family," he added.
His next role will be much closer to home, as vice-chairman of the Japan Football Association's technical committee.
A PROFESSIONAL MINDSET
Before taking up the Singapore job, Ogura’s last role was at Japanese club Tokyo Verdy as an assistant coach.
He was a former assistant coach of the Japanese national team (2006-2010) and the Olympic team (2010-2012).
Following those stints, he worked at several Japanese clubs, including five years with Yokohama F Marinos as sports director.
Ogura was a former assistant coach of the Japanese national side and the third consecutive Japanese head coach of the Singapore team, replacing Takayuki Nishigaya in February 2024.
One of the things which set Ogura apart from his predecessor was his openness to speak in English, which is not his native language.
“I'm always scared (to speak English). But I say to the players, please don't be scared about opponents. But I was a little bit scared the first time I came here,” said Ogura during the fireside chat.
“I told the players to ... challenge for a new Singapore football future. It means for me, also challenging (myself). If I'm not challenging (myself), players, coaching staff, backroom staff, everybody is watching me … I wanted to try to make an example (of myself)."
He has also tried to be collaborative in his approach.
"I always say to them: 'I'm not the teacher, I'm a co-worker,'" Ogura recalled. "We are professionals, we work together."
And looking ahead, the next head coach will need to be a good communicator, he said.
“Not only with players, coaching staff, with media, with football fans. We are all together … This is very important,” Ogura added.
Ogura's 16-match stint with the Lions comprised five wins, three draws and eight losses.
Two of those victories came in the last two matches when Singapore beat Maldives in a friendly and Bangladesh in an Asian Cup qualifier.
Last year, Ogura led the Lions to the ASEAN Championship semi-finals, the first time the Lions reached that stage since the 2021 edition. They were eliminated by eventual winners Vietnam.
Ogura leaves Singapore at the top of their third-round Asian Cup qualifying group, with four points after their first two matches. The Lions are ahead of Hong Kong on goals scored, with Bangladesh third and India bottom.
Each of the six group leaders will qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup, and the Lions will return to competitive action with a double header against India in October.
Looking back on his time as head coach, Ogura said that there have been improvements in the mindset of his players and staff.
"Most important is that the players be professional (in their) mentality and attitude. And not only the players, that the whole environment - our coaching staff, our backroom staff - be professional, be one team and be positive," he said.
"If there's something that has changed in the past 18 months, I think this is the part ... But we need more."
FORGING THE SINGAPORE WAY
Ogura said that he was positive in his outlook for Singapore football, but stressed that the country must not follow the approach taken by other nations.
This is something he has tried to implement on the pitch from day one, constantly emphasising that the Lions need to play their own brand of football.
"Singapore has Singapore's specific culture, specific situation, specific environment. This (can not be) compared with other Southeast Asian countries," Ogura said.
Ogura added that what is key for the future of Singapore's future is improving coach education, as well as youth development. Should these two aspects of a "triangle" improve, Singapore football can move forward, he said.
"Singapore must look for (its) own way, not chasing another country, or chasing another (way of) how to do (things). In Japan, we were chasing Germany, chasing Spain, chasing other countries (ways of doing things)," said Ogura.
"But chasing always means you're behind and not going (in front)."
Ultimately, Ogura leaves with a positivity about the future of Singapore football.
He recalled how the team held firm in their last game, a tricky away tie to Bangladesh and did not capitulate as they might have in the past.
"I was very proud of our players. Our players had their own identity and kept the confidence," he said.
After rewatching the match, Ogura recalled how the players were constantly communicating with one another, all the way to the final whistle.
"Very, very proud of our players," he said. "This for me was a good memory."