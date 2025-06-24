Singapore football head coach Tsutomu Ogura resigns

SINGAPORE: Tsutomu Ogura has resigned as head coach of the Singapore national football team due to personal reasons, said the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Tuesday (Jun 24).

Ogura informed FAS of his decision several weeks ago as he needed to return to Japan for "pressing personal matters".

"Since then, the FAS executive committee has been in close consultation with Mr Ogura to explore various avenues to facilitate his continued tenure," said FAS.

"Despite collective efforts and a mutual desire to sustain the working relationship, the nature of the personal issues involved ultimately made it untenable for him to continue."

FAS has appointed the former head coach of BG Tampines Rovers Gavin Lee as the interim replacement.

The search for a new permanent head coach "who possesses the vision, expertise, and leadership qualities to elevate Singapore football to the next level" is actively underway, said FAS.

"The FAS respects Mr Ogura’s decision and extends its sincere appreciation for his professionalism, commitment, and contribution to Singapore football during his time at the helm," said FAS.

"We wish him and his family well in their future endeavours."

Ogura was a former assistant coach of the Japanese national side and the third consecutive Japanese head coach of the Singapore team, replacing Takayuki Nishigaya in February 2024.

His 16-match stint with the Lions comprises five wins, three draws and eight losses.

Two of those victories came in the last two matches, when Singapore beat Maldives in a friendly and Bangladesh in an Asian Cup qualifier.