Departing Lions coach Ogura a 'breath of fresh air' who tried to connect with players and fans, say insiders
Tsutomu Ogura was a coach who cared for his players and backroom staff members, a footballer told CNA.
SINGAPORE: Singapore football coach Tsutomu Ogura is leaving and people who worked and interacted with the Japanese tactician said that he brought a level of professionalism and made efforts to connect with players and fans alike.
Earlier on Tuesday (Jun 24), the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced that Ogura resigned as head coach of the Singapore national football team due to personal reasons.
He informed FAS of his decision several weeks ago, saying he needed to return to Japan for "pressing personal matters".
"Since then, the FAS executive committee has been in close consultation with Mr Ogura to explore various avenues to facilitate his continued tenure," the association said.
"Despite collective efforts and a mutual desire to sustain the working relationship, the nature of the personal issues involved ultimately made it untenable for him to continue."
This leaves Singapore looking for its fourth national coach in six years.
A footballer who had played under Ogura and spoke on condition of anonymity told CNA that his departure came as a shock.
He described the coach as "quite a people's person".
"He tried to get to know everyone as a person, as a human, before they are footballers on the pitch ... He wanted to know the character (of the players), he cares for the players quite a lot and the backroom staff members as well.
"He wanted everyone to be on the same page. He spoke to many of the players and tried to understand their circumstances. It's very important, especially for us players because the international window is always very short."
For long-time Lions follower Eddy Hirono who is a lawyer by profession, Ogura was a coach who made an effort to build bonds with fans.
"Generally, I'm quite sad because I like the guy ... I thought he was very personable and likable when I met him in person, or when I see other fans go talk to him. He always has time for them," he said.
"I thought the messaging from him was always positive and I like that in a place where opinions can get very negative."
Under Ogura’s charge, fans could attend a number of open training sessions to watch the Lions being put through their paces.
Mr Edwin Yeo, who previously worked alongside Ogura as a strategic communication consultant for FAS, described him as a "real breath of fresh air".
"What really came through was his experience, having gone to the World Cup ... to the Olympic Games, his experience managing in the Japan J1 league not just as a coach, but also as a sporting director. So he has a sense of how football should be managed properly," Mr Yeo added.
"I think the education that he brought to the FAS teams internally, that was really invaluable ... I learned a lot from him over the last one year in what professional football management really looks like."
Before taking up the Singapore job, Ogura’s last role was at Japanese club Tokyo Verdy as assistant coach.
He was a former assistant coach of the Japanese national team (2006-2010) as well as the Olympic team (2010-2012).
Following those stints, he worked at several Japanese clubs including five years with Yokohama F Marinos as sports director.
Mr Yeo described Ogura as somebody who took on board opinions but was also clear in the direction he wanted to take.
"He listens to people, but ultimately, he's in charge, he takes responsibility. And in all aspects, he fought very hard for the team ... His entire focus was making sure the team was in a great place, so that on the pitch, they can perform," he said.
"He was very decisive in terms of the people he wanted to work with and the people he didn't want to work with."
"HE'S ALWAYS LOOKING"
Ogura was a former assistant coach of the Japanese national side and the third consecutive Japanese head coach of the Singapore team, replacing Takayuki Nishigaya in February 2024.
His 16-match stint with the Lions comprised five wins, three draws and eight losses.
Two of those victories came in the last two matches, when Singapore beat Maldives in a friendly and Bangladesh in an Asian Cup qualifier.
Last year, Ogura led the Lions to the ASEAN Championship semi-finals, the first time the Lions reached that stage since the 2021 edition. They were eliminated by eventual winners Vietnam.
Ogura leaves Singapore top of their third round Asian Cup qualifying group, with four points after their first two matches. The Lions are ahead of Hong Kong on goals scored, with Bangladesh third and India bottom.
Each of the six group leaders will qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup.
Mr Hirono pointed out that during last year's ASEAN Championship, there was a willingness to try and go "toe to toe" with regional heavyweights such as Thailand and Vietnam.
The footballer who played under Ogura said: "We can see a vast difference in how we play before him and with him. I think there's a lot more positivity, especially with our campaign at the ASEAN Championship."
There was clear communication on how Ogura wanted his teams to play, he added.
"He emphasised a lot of our one-on-one battles, to get very close to our opponent ... he wants us to move the ball and play with no fear.
"In terms of training, he's always emphasising that how we train is how we play. He looks at our training and he looks at what the player does on the field and how he acts on the field.
"He's always looking, always looking out at what we do ... how we train determines our possibility of playing on match-day."
Although he can be personable, Ogura can be strict as well, Mr Yeo said.
"There is a part of him that is very charming and very affable, but the fact that he is very strict, I think people don't see that a lot as well. He doesn't suffer fools.
"And if you do something wrong, he will tell you in no uncertain terms that you're doing something wrong. He's very strict that way."
The right mindset and mentality were two things Ogura looked for in players, Mr Yeo said.
"The players he chooses are players fitting a certain profile of people who would fight, who work hard – even if they are not the best in their positions, they are fighting harder.
"People who are more talented but who don't work as hard, he has very little time for them."
Mr Hirono the football fan described the results under Ogura as "slightly above expectation".
"I think it was good enough. I'm generally of the opinion that our talent pool is very small. So I think what he could achieve with the national team in that time was quite good," he said.
Although there were some "really poor" performances, Mr Yeo said that coaches should not be judged solely on individual games, but in what was achieved during the total duration of a tenure.
"On results alone, you cannot say that it was fully successful," he added, "but at the same time, you cannot say it was a failure, because I don't think anybody expected us to go to the AFF Championship semi-final ... don't think anybody expected us to be top of the group two games into the Asian Cup qualifiers.
"I would probably say that, in my opinion, he punched above the weight of what the Singapore team is at this point in time."
Mr Jose Raymond, founder of The Monitor Singapore, an independent football news and commentary site, said that results under Ogura's tenure were not satisfactory.
"We lost to Nepal (in a friendly), that's one. If you look at the 16 games he's been in charge, he's secured five wins and against which teams are the wins?
"The only result that was of some level of repute was the 2-2 draw against China ... In terms of results, I don't think he did well."
He also questioned the timing of Ogura's departure, given Singapore's standing in their Asian Cup qualifying group.
"What is surprising is that he did not stay the course or the duration of the contract. And his contract would have been ending next February. It's only (about) six months away," Mr Raymond added.
TIME FOR A "BIG NAME"?
FAS has appointed Gavin Lee, former head coach of BG Tampines Rovers FC, as the interim replacement.
The association said that the search for a new permanent head coach "who possesses the vision, expertise and leadership qualities to elevate Singapore football to the next level" is actively underway.
Those who spoke to CNA said that Ogura's departure now offers the new team at the helm of FAS a chance to lay down a marker.
Mr Raymond said that FAS must find a coach and leader who would not just "lift the players, but lift the country" to back the national team.
"The coach has to understand the nuances of playing in Asia, the strengths around the countries that they are going to be facing – someone who is able to lift and rally the country around the team so that they go and achieve that target."
Two months back, billionaire Forrest Li, founder of technology conglomerate Sea and owner of Singapore Premier League club Lion City Sailors, was elected unopposed with his slate of candidates to a four-year term with FAS through to 2029.
The excitement around this development was something Mr Hirono the football fan said may be what is needed for the next national coach as well.
"You need someone who is not just a good coach, but someone who is a big name. And my reason for this is simple. I think a lot of Singaporeans are just not as interested as we want them to be.
"And sometimes, I think a big name might help to excite and bring fans back to the stadium. But of course, the baseline being that the coach must also be a good coach."
This may also be a chance for FAS' leadership to show the direction they want to take, Mr Hirono added.
"There's no better public signal of what you want to do than making this appointment an inspiring one."
Mr Yeo had a similar view: "As much as I think this (departure) is not good for us, maybe it's also an opportunity for the new council to say, 'Okay, let's make a statement with the next hire'."