Commentary: Dear fitness influencer, my dad bod says ‘hi’

GO SQUAT YOURSELF SILLY

So while I did re-evaluate my overall health upon learning of the death of my neighbour, I am under no illusion that the answers lie in the prolific TikTok videos of a 20-something influencer squatting ridiculously heavy weights in sponsored athleisure outfits.

While I do agree that my downward spiral into rotundness can be better mitigated with an improved diet and more rigorous exercise, I refuse to submit that this thickness was attained without good reason.

Sure, it may sound like the lamentation and excuses of a lazy dad, but yes, work and being a present husband and father do take time. And it is time well spent.

Plus, it’s not like I’ve totally abandoned the notion of general fitness. I’m still striving my level best to inject some strength training via the use of kettlebells - as soon and as often as I have any window of opportunity to swing those insane cannonballs in the courtyard of my HDB estate.

But alas, it appears it is still not often enough - and I am aware of the shortcomings of an “optimised” exercise programme designed to keep baseline fitness, or rather, the bare minimum, intact. This is especially so when my metabolism now plods along like an old war horse on its last supply mission. And even when I do get the consistency in, these old bones creak with the melody of injuries old that coupled with my recovery rate ensure I walk like a limp orangutan for three days longer than I should.

So what is enough then? I think it really depends on what is truly important to you.