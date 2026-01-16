Commentary: Indonesia’s gamble on mega merger of ride-hailing firms

SYDNEY: Speculation is mounting over a potential merger between Southeast Asia’s two largest superapps – Indonesia’s GoTo, listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, and Singapore’s Grab Holdings, listed on the Nasdaq in the United States. If approved, the combined entity could control up to 91 per cent of Indonesia’s ride-hailing market.

This consolidation makes commercial sense. Ride-hailing, food delivery and digital payments are costly businesses, and sustaining head-to-head competition has proven expensive. Greater scale could reduce losses, stabilise pricing, and eliminate duplication. A monopoly in which one large network no longer needs to compete with rivals for driver-partners and merchant-partners is welcome news for investors.

For Indonesia, however, the issue is not just balance sheets. The challenge is improving conditions for driver-partners and merchant-partners while strengthening consumer protections.

That raises a harder question: Is agreeing to the government’s demand for a “golden share” – which would allow it veto power over key corporate decisions without majority ownership – the right way to manage consolidation? Can it lift welfare and preserve competition without deterring investment or weakening regulatory credibility?