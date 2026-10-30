Commentary: Steak, donburi – do non-Singaporean dishes belong in hawker centres?

SINGAPORE: Each time I return to Singapore, I make a beeline for a hawker centre for my local favourites: chicken rice, nasi lemak, laksa and more.

Yet, my social media feed increasingly features hawkers selling steak, croque monsieur and donburi – dishes that might have once seemed out of place in a hawker centre or coffeeshop.

For aspiring food entrepreneurs, hawker stalls offer a relatively low-cost way to test a business concept. The sisters behind Butter Town began selling shio pan from a hawker stall, partly because the startup costs were lower than a cafe's. Their success allowed them to establish a commercial kitchen and partner with Japanese-style cafe chain Hvala.

Similarly, former L’Entrecote chefs Visman Selvan and Vera Chionh set up Swag & Sizzle to offer Western dishes at more accessible prices than a conventional restaurant.

But this evolution has raised concerns. In 2021, then Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Leong Mun Wai warned that foreign food could come at the expense of local dishes.

More recently, MP Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang) argued that coffee shop and hawker centre operators should have a tenant mix that includes a minimum share of local cuisine and halal options, amid concerns that larger foreign chains could crowd out smaller F&B businesses.

Hawker food connects generations of Singaporeans to a shared sense of home. Should hawker food, then, be curated? What exactly counts as “local” food in the first place?