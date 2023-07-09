Commentary: Struggling to cancel an online service? You’re not alone

LONDON, Canada: The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently filed a complaint stating that, for years, Amazon has “knowingly duped” consumers into signing up for Prime subscriptions and then complicated their attempts to cancel.

The FTC alleges that Amazon “tricked and trapped people into recurring subscriptions without their consent” through manipulative, coercive or deceptive interface design tactics, known as “dark patterns”.

Internal documents reveal that Amazon code-named the drawn-out process of cancelling Prime as “Iliad”. This, as the complaint points out, alludes to the ancient Greek epic about the long and arduous Trojan War.

Our work reveals how dark patterns play a key role in keeping users active on social media - despite their intentions and efforts to leave.

UNCOVERING COMMON DARK PATTERNS

Anyone who uses the internet has almost certainly encountered dark patterns. The term was coined by Harry Brignull, a user-experience consultant in the United Kingdom, who began compiling examples of problematic design practices in 2010. Brignull’s “Roach Motel” dark pattern specifically describes cases where online service providers make it easy to get into a situation but hard to leave.

Difficult-to-cancel subscriptions have drawn heightened attention from regulators, but they hardly represent the only situation where online service providers deliberately deter users from cancelling or leaving their services.