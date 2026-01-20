Commentary: Planning for the new year when you don’t have the answers

THE BENEFITS OF UNCERTAINTY

As born and bred Singaporeans, we initially did not enjoy the constant uncertainty of raising a young family in Silicon Valley: artificial intelligence-related restructuring in the tech industry, shifting immigration rules, surge in housing costs, the constant churn of people in our lives and the rollercoaster impact of COVID-19.

What the season showed us, however, was our resilience – whatever happened, we had evidence that we could find a way through.

It also taught us an alternative to having a detailed plan. We learned to set loose directions and adjust as life unfolded – embracing surprises, both good and bad, that came along the way.

When we made up our minds to move back to Singapore in 2025, we took these lessons to heart.

“Are the kids going to be okay in Singapore’s system?” We don’t know, but we’ll figure it out.

“What’s your plan? Are you back for good?” We don’t know, but we’ll figure it out.

We even decided to take a complete break on a two-month family sabbatical without having secured new roles. A year later, opportunities and relationships we could never have planned for have come into our lives, along with the challenges of a big international move.

BETTER QUESTIONS

If “I don’t know my plan, I’m still figuring it out” resonates, here are a few approaches that have helped me, and those I’ve spoken with.

1. Notice the gains

Before setting new goals, acknowledge what shifted. For example, where did work, family or personal life move forward in 2025? Where did I experience energy, meaning or growth?

I was asked by a venture capital firm to run a programme for high-tech founders, whom I would say are some of the most high-performing and ambitious individuals in the world.

“I can’t tell you what to fix next year, until you tell me what you’ve fixed this year”, I told them, while introducing the Gap vs Gain mindset by organisational psychologist Ben Hardy and renowned coach Dan Sullivan. As the founders reflected on their gains in 2025, the mood switched from anxiety to steadiness and confidence. Directions for their new year emerged organically.