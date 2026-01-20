Commentary: Planning for the new year when you don’t have the answers
In a culture that values efficiency and direction, sitting with “I don’t know yet” can feel uncomfortable - but sometimes necessary, says consultant Karen Tay.
SINGAPORE: It’s a few weeks into January, and many of us might already feel “behind”.
Having recently returned from almost a decade in the Silicon Valley, I’ve noticed that the new year ramps up much more quickly here in Singapore.
“Jan 22 is too late to have our 2026 planning session! It should be earlier,” one executive said to a group of bleary-eyed staff during a Jan 4 meeting I attended. Chinese New Year meet-ups have been arranged. Children’s co-curricular activities and tuition schedules are locked in.
As a society built on planning, efficiency and progress, “What’s the plan?” seems to be the most natural question to ask ourselves and others at the start of the new year.
Yet this question feels heavy as it holds an assumption that clarity should already exist, and that uncertainty means being behind.
THE BENEFITS OF UNCERTAINTY
As born and bred Singaporeans, we initially did not enjoy the constant uncertainty of raising a young family in Silicon Valley: artificial intelligence-related restructuring in the tech industry, shifting immigration rules, surge in housing costs, the constant churn of people in our lives and the rollercoaster impact of COVID-19.
What the season showed us, however, was our resilience – whatever happened, we had evidence that we could find a way through.
It also taught us an alternative to having a detailed plan. We learned to set loose directions and adjust as life unfolded – embracing surprises, both good and bad, that came along the way.
When we made up our minds to move back to Singapore in 2025, we took these lessons to heart.
“Are the kids going to be okay in Singapore’s system?” We don’t know, but we’ll figure it out.
“What’s your plan? Are you back for good?” We don’t know, but we’ll figure it out.
We even decided to take a complete break on a two-month family sabbatical without having secured new roles. A year later, opportunities and relationships we could never have planned for have come into our lives, along with the challenges of a big international move.
BETTER QUESTIONS
If “I don’t know my plan, I’m still figuring it out” resonates, here are a few approaches that have helped me, and those I’ve spoken with.
1. Notice the gains
Before setting new goals, acknowledge what shifted. For example, where did work, family or personal life move forward in 2025? Where did I experience energy, meaning or growth?
I was asked by a venture capital firm to run a programme for high-tech founders, whom I would say are some of the most high-performing and ambitious individuals in the world.
“I can’t tell you what to fix next year, until you tell me what you’ve fixed this year”, I told them, while introducing the Gap vs Gain mindset by organisational psychologist Ben Hardy and renowned coach Dan Sullivan. As the founders reflected on their gains in 2025, the mood switched from anxiety to steadiness and confidence. Directions for their new year emerged organically.
2. Begin with possibility
Asking about resolutions can feel like a demand for a plan. Instead, start with imagination: What do I hope for in 2026? What would a good year feel like?
In our family, we don’t set new year resolutions. Instead, we sit down to create vision boards for the year. Equipped with an A2-sized paper, magazines, newspapers, stickers, markers and pens, we pull out pictures and words that represent our hopes for the year.
For our seven and nine-year-olds, this has looked like anything from making more friends to setting up a lemonade stand. Allow the process to be driven by possibility, not pressure; hope, rather than fear.
3. Plan in shorter cycles
Many of us tend to think in extremes: change everything now or stay indefinitely. Instead, a six-to-12-month window gives space to explore without being overwhelmed.
For example, “In 12 months, I’d like to be in a new role” or “In six months, I’d like to have my first paying customer for a side gig”.
Once you have one or two intentions, identify a small step that can be taken within the next two weeks.
Samuel – a client of mine – worked in an elite law firm where he loved the stability but not the culture. Keen to explore art therapy as his next career but paralysed by the gaping unknown of “what’s next”, he took small steps.
For the first three months, he volunteered at three art therapy events to observe the day-to-day of the profession, which eventually gave him the conviction to enroll in a short certification programme. Samuel might not have pulled off a big career move yet, but those small steps helped him to move with conviction, not fear.
IF CLARITY HASN’T ARRIVED
If clarity hasn’t arrived this January, it does not mean you are behind. Some seasons are for building. Some for rest. Some for waiting. Some for beginning again. Don’t allow yourself to be driven by others’ questions and timelines.
When you see friends and family at Chinese New Year, perhaps ask a gentler question: “What season are you in?” Give them space. Listen. Don’t pressure them for the plan.
And if you’re the one still in the messy middle, it’s okay to say: “I don’t know yet – still figuring it out.” It is often the truest response.
Amid the uncertainty of an international move, the rhythm we learned in Silicon Valley still guides us: set a direction, take the next step, adjust when needed. We still don’t have everything mapped out, but clarity is beginning to take shape - slowly, and in its own time.
For now, that’s enough.
Karen Tay is Founder and CEO of Inherent, a global learning and consulting firm that works with leaders and institutions at moments of transition.