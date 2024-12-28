Commentary: Manmohan Singh, India’s quiet reformer who taught a generation to dream

HONG KONG: Manmohan Singh was the face of India’s transformation. As finance minister in the early 1990s, and from 2004 as its prime minister for a decade, his reforms loosened excessive state controls, opened up the economy, pulled millions out of poverty and made the West accept the nuclear-armed nation as an ally.

Or at least, that’s how his legacy will be remembered globally. But to my generation of Indians, Singh, who died at 92 on Thursday (Dec 26) night in a New Delhi hospital, was above everything else the embodiment of hope.

He instilled in us a strong belief that a market economy would work. Not just for a tiny elite in New Delhi and Mumbai, but for a majority scattered across smaller towns and villages, battling against overwhelming odds of economic and educational poverty and social discrimination.

A TOP TECHNOCRAT

His own story gave us confidence. A 15-year-old Sikh refugee boy in newly independent India, whose family had fled from Pakistan during the subcontinent’s 1947 partition, he went on to study economics at Oxford and Cambridge and built an impressive career as a top technocrat.