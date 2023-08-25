Commentary: India landed a spacecraft on the moon, but where are its corporate moonshots?

HONG KONG: Now that India has become the first country in the world to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole - for less than half the money Christopher Nolan spent on the movie Interstellar - its risk-averse private sector will hopefully be inspired to launch some moonshots of its own. Just beating investor expectations next quarter won’t get them ahead in the long game in artificial intelligence or new materials and energy.

The numbers tell the story. Just before the pandemic, India was spending a paltry 1.2 trillion rupees (US$15 billion) on research and development. Since at least 1995, R&D expenditure has remained stuck at around 0.7 per cent of gross domestic product, with less than two-fifths of it coming from the private sector.

Most of that, too, is about tinkering with existing technologies, especially in pharmaceuticals, computing and telecommunications, rather than original intellectual property. China’s 25-to-1 lead over India in patent applications shows the gap quite clearly.

The 12-fold jump in India’s national income in dollar terms over the past three decades has been largely a product of labour-cost advantage over the West and a growing role for finance in the domestic economy. While corporate bosses in Mumbai and New Delhi like nothing better than to talk about how the 21st century will belong to India, they don’t exactly care to expound on their own plans to make it happen.

INDIA HASN’T FLEXED INNOVATION MUSCLES

That’s because they don’t have one. Not that it should ever be contemplated, but imagine a scenario where the Indian Space Research Organisation is privatised. The government agency earns hundreds of million dollars by launching satellites for global clients.