Commentary: Prada sandals scandal proves the power of India’s troll army

SINGAPORE: Retailing for as little as US$10, India’s beloved Kolhapuri sandals are a staple in wardrobes across the sub-continent. So when luxury brand Prada debuted a new type of footwear at Milan Fashion Week that bore a stark resemblance to them, it didn’t take long for the fury to build online.

The saga underscores how much power the South Asian giant’s digital tribe holds, where online outrage regularly influences public debate – especially when citizens perceive their heritage is under attack. International firms eyeing one of the world’s fastest-growing markets should weigh the risks of these cultural missteps.

The Italian fashion house’s troubles began when it introduced its menswear collection in June. The sandals, described as “leather footwear”, displayed an open-toe braided pattern that was strikingly similar to Kolhapuri sandals made in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Karnataka. (Your columnist has several pairs of Kolhapuris in her wardrobe.)

Historically, the sandals were produced for specific communities. For farmers who worked in the fields, they were robust and able to withstand wear-and-tear; for the courtier class and nobles they were more delicate and ostentatious. In 2019, the footwear was awarded the Geographical Indication status, viewed as a mark of authenticity. (Other Indian items to have received this tag include Darjeeling tea and Alphonso mangoes.)

But Prada didn’t credit India for the designs, prompting a brutal social media backlash.