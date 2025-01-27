Commentary: Can new coach Patrick Kluivert lead Indonesia to World Cup qualification?
Indonesia has a real shot at qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Dutch football legend Patrick Kluivert may be what it needs to achieve that dream, says football scout Chad Bridges.
PENNINGTON, New Jersey: The Herculean task of readying the Indonesian national football team for unprecedented success now falls to new head coach and celebrated Dutch striker Patrick Kluivert.
Football is beloved by millions across Southeast Asia’s most populous country. And Timnas Garuda, as it is known locally, is currently preparing for the next phase of qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup – with its eye on reaching the final phase for the first time since independence.
In February 2023, Erick Thohir, a leader with deep footballing pedigree having owned both Italian football giant Inter Milan and American team DC United, was appointed president of the Indonesian football association (PSSI). His task? To wake the sleeping giant from its slumber.
It has certainly stirred from sleep. Indonesia is currently third in their qualifying group. Only the top two teams will go through automatically but it will have another chance to secure a spot even if it finishes third or fourth.
With four more qualifier games to go in the coming months, Kluivert’s mission is clear.
BRIMMING WITH TALENT
In terms of raw footballing talent, Indonesia has never had it so good. Homegrown stars like Marselino Ferdinan, who scored twice to stun Saudi Arabia in a 2-0 victory last November, have been complemented by the naturalisation of players with Indonesian heritage born abroad, most often in the Netherlands.
To name a few, Mees Hilgers plays for Twente in the top Dutch league while Nathan Tjoe-A-On competes in second division English football with Swansea City. Jay Idzes is a starter for Venezia in the Serie A.
The defenders have secured noteworthy clean sheets against Australia and Saudi Arabia in the team’s progress towards World Cup qualification, with Idzes wearing the captain’s arm band during several recent matches. Thom Haye, who also plays in the Dutch league, was on the scoresheet in two separate qualifiers, against the Philippines and China.
Still, given the personnel at Indonesia’s disposal, PSSI came to the decision that the team’s recent form has not been good enough. Other than the surprise win over former Asian champions Saudi Arabia, it had lost heavily against powerhouse Japan and dropped points unnecessarily against Gulf minnow Bahrain.
PSSI concluded that the national team lacks a footballing philosophy and sufficient tactical nous. Game management in particular had been underwhelming. Fan favourite Shin Tae-yong was thus relieved of his position as head coach on Jan 6.
THE DUTCH STRATEGY
Indonesia needs to play to win, not wait to lose. And the selection of the legendary Kluivert as Shin’s replacement is in that spirit.
With 40 goals for the Oranje during a 10-year playing career, Kluivert will be hero-worshipped by the Netherlands-born players. He is a natural leader and has already lifted morale in the camp.
Assisted by fellow Dutchmen Denny Landzaat and Alex Pastoor, both former players-turned-coaches with high-level experience, Kluivert will seek to infuse a young side with the Dutch philosophy of all-out attacking football. This will help Indonesia seize the initiative in games, rather than simply reacting (or failing to react) to adversity.
Besides Kluivert’s star quality, perhaps the biggest asset the Dutch trio will bring to Indonesia will be their ability to communicate with the Dutch-born naturalised players. His predecessor Shin did not speak English, Dutch nor Bahasa Indonesia.
WORLD CUP QUALIFICATION IS EVERYTHING
Ultimately, results on the field will determine whether Kluivert wins over Indonesian football fans. World Cup qualification is everything. You simply cannot imagine Indonesians’ excitement at the prospect of competing in Canada, Mexico and the United States in 2026.
Timnas will need the nation behind them when they visit Australia for their next World Cup qualifier on Mar 20. When Bahrain’s team comes to Indonesia five days later, the fans will expect Kluivert to avenge the disappointing draw that likely cost Shin his job.
Timnas and its fans should look to their exciting future, not dwell on past difficulties. Indonesia’s players are settled and well catered for; they know that improvement is necessary; and have confidence in their undoubtable talent.
As a football scout with almost two decades of experience, I have never been more confident that Indonesian football is on the verge of greatness.
Chad Bridges is a United States-based football scout and founder of football academy Bridges United.