Commentary: Can new coach Patrick Kluivert lead Indonesia to World Cup qualification?

PENNINGTON, New Jersey: The Herculean task of readying the Indonesian national football team for unprecedented success now falls to new head coach and celebrated Dutch striker Patrick Kluivert.

Football is beloved by millions across Southeast Asia’s most populous country. And Timnas Garuda, as it is known locally, is currently preparing for the next phase of qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup – with its eye on reaching the final phase for the first time since independence.

In February 2023, Erick Thohir, a leader with deep footballing pedigree having owned both Italian football giant Inter Milan and American team DC United, was appointed president of the Indonesian football association (PSSI). His task? To wake the sleeping giant from its slumber.

It has certainly stirred from sleep. Indonesia is currently third in their qualifying group. Only the top two teams will go through automatically but it will have another chance to secure a spot even if it finishes third or fourth.

With four more qualifier games to go in the coming months, Kluivert’s mission is clear.