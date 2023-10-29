Commentary: His son's election run could tarnish Jokowi’s legacy

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has enjoyed consistently high approval ratings, better even than India’s popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In recent months, Mr Jokowi has achieved as high as 81 per cent, an extraordinary figure given he first took office as president in October 2014.

Now entering his final full year, and by law unable to seek a third five-year term, Mr Jokowi’s legacy could be his signature policies such as ensuing resources are processed in the country with “value-added projects”, a US$34 billion new national capital, and laying the groundwork to make Indonesia a high-income economy by 2045, the country’s golden centennial.

But his good standing could be undone by controversy linked to his family and allegations of seeking to create a dynasty. That enviable legacy could well be tainted.

CRITICISMS OF DISLOYALTY AND NEPOTISM

Events in the past 10 days have seen charges of collusion, conflict of interest, disloyalty and nepotism. They relate to a move that could see his son become vice president following the election next year. This carries the potential to blemish Mr Jokowi’s public service record and deflate that erstwhile commanding approval rating.