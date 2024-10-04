Commentary: Iswaran’s jail sentence could help affirm Singapore’s clean reputation

SINGAPORE: The paramount importance of trust and confidence in public institutions was writ large on Thursday (Oct 3), in the criminal case against former minister S Iswaran that has made headlines around the world. It should go some way too in affirming Singapore’s reputation.

Justice Vincent Hoong sentenced Iswaran to 12 months’ jail for obtaining gifts as a public servant from two businessmen. The custodial sentence meted was nearly twice the six to seven months sought by the public prosecutor and far more than the eight weeks the defence had argued for during the trial last week, either of which would result in a “manifestly inadequate sentence” in the judge’s view.

With remission for good behaviour, Iswaran might serve eight months in jail.

This underscores the zero tolerance approach the court took and which was reiterated throughout his judgment. For the judge, the sting of Iswaran’s conduct over the course of seven years lies in “the damage to the trust in and integrity of public institutions stemming from the perception that the patronage of public servants may be cultivated by offers of valuable items”.