Commentary: Why fears about Japan going nuclear are likely overblown

80TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ATOMIC BOMBINGS

This year marked the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Speaking at a commemorative event earlier this month, Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui warned against the growing acceptance of military build-ups and nuclear weapons use for national security, citing ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. He also pressed the Japanese government to sign and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), which Tokyo has declined to do, citing its dependence on US nuclear deterrence.

Despite this reliance on American nuclear protection, Japan has consistently championed international non-proliferation efforts. Each year, Tokyo advocates for a nuclear-free world at the United Nations. Japan once again leveraged its unique position to reinforce this message at the last UN General Assembly, declaring that “Understanding the reality of the atomic bombings is the starting point of all efforts toward nuclear disarmament.”

In the same statement, Japan called for strengthening the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and committed to “work unwaveringly with the international community toward the achievement of a world without nuclear weapons, through realistic and practical efforts”. In addition, Japan is also co-author of a draft UN resolution titled Steps To Building A Common Roadmap Towards A World Without Nuclear Weapons.

Even if Japan were willing to risk its international reputation to pursue nuclear weapons, it faces substantial legal obstacles. Article 9 of Japan’s Constitution explicitly renounces “the threat or use of force as a means of settling international disputes” and states that “the right of belligerency of the state will not be recognised”. The 1955 Japanese Atomic Energy Basic Act further prohibits any military use of nuclear technology. As an NPT signatory, Japan is legally bound by Article 2, which prohibits receiving, manufacturing, or seeking assistance in developing nuclear weapons.

Japan also signed an Additional Protocol in 1998, granting the International Atomic Energy Agency expanded verification powers to ensure civilian nuclear facilities and materials are not diverted for military purposes. Beyond these binding obligations, Japan has long upheld the Three Non-Nuclear Principles: “not possessing, not producing and not permitting the introduction of nuclear weapons, in line with Japan’s Peace Constitution.”