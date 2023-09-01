Commentary: Will a rare strike threaten the ‘buy Japan’ moment?

TOKYO: As incarnations of customer service go, the staff at a Japanese department store take some topping.

Pristine, polite and propelled through their day by an atomic engine of etiquette, these were the people whose expertise and charm once redefined urban retail across the country. In the hands of their superlative salesforce, these stores were democratisers of finery, and pioneers in the peddling of luxury to an Asian middle class.

Now, in one of Japan’s most extraordinary labour muscle-flexes in recent memory, department store staff at one of the country’s most famous names, Seibu, are breaking yet more new ground by going on strike for the first time in more than 60 years.

Unsettlingly, perhaps, for the buy-Japan investment narrative, they are doing so in protest over the planned sale of their company to the US investment group Fortress, and, by extension, at the framing of Japan by some as a target-rich, endlessly dippable bargain bucket.