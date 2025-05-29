Commentary: Will four-day work weeks solve Japan's fertility crisis?
A deeper transformation of Japan’s work culture is essential to address falling birth rates, says political scientist Yasuo Takao.
PERTH: Japan’s total fertility rate stands at 1.2 – well below the 2.1 children per woman required to sustain population levels. Even more concerning is the long-term trend: the number of live births has been steadily declining since 1973.
The Japanese government has launched a series of emergency policies to address its demographic crisis. One such initiative is the introduction of a four-day work week, first proposed in 2021.
In April, Tokyo implemented a four-day work week for metropolitan government employees. Additionally, it introduced a partial leave policy, allowing staff to take leave for part of the work day – for instance, working only in the morning and taking the afternoon off.
Other local governments have introduced systems that allow a four-day work week. Ibaraki Prefecture began in April 2024, followed by Chiba in June 2024.
While Tokyo’s four-day work week system aims to support better work-life balance, it has also raised concerns, particularly in sectors already facing chronic labour shortages. In workplaces that rely on shift systems, such as hospitals or schools, taking advantage of flexible leave remains difficult, potentially impacting operations and staffing.
At the heart of this debate lies the question: Can flexible work policies stop Japan’s fertility decline and support a demographic recovery?
SHORTER WORK WEEKS BUT LONGER DAILY HOURS
It's important to understand that Japan’s four-day work week system is optional. Employees can choose to take an extra day off by redistributing the standard 155 monthly work hours, which typically results in longer hours on their working days.
While other countries are exploring a four-day work week that reduces working hours without cutting pay, Japan’s model typically involves increasing daily working hours to compensate for fewer work days. The focus is less on reducing total hours and more on maintaining work obligations.
This reflects the importance of employment status in Japan. Until recently, individuals unable to work full-time – often due to caregiving responsibilities – had little option but to accept non-regular employment. These positions typically come with fewer benefits, limited opportunities for promotion, lower pay and reduced job security compared to full-time roles.
However, if more flexible pathways to regular employment were available, it could allow more women to balance work with childcare.
JAPAN’S FAMILY POLICIES STILL LAG BEHIND
Family policies also play a pivotal role. Countries that provide robust public support for families, such as France and Sweden, generally experience higher fertility rates compared to other developed nations. Increased government spending on family welfare is often associated with stronger fertility intentions.
In liberal democracies, directly pressuring individuals on personal decisions like whether to have children is seen as inappropriate. Instead, governments tend to shape fertility behaviour indirectly – through policies that enhance the appeal and feasibility of parenthood, such as childcare support, paid leave and financial incentives.
Japan, however, still lags behind in this area. In 2021, family-related public spending accounted for just 2.2 per cent of gross domestic product – an increase from 1.1 per cent in 2010, but still below the levels seen in France (2.7 per cent) and Sweden (3.3 per cent).
Within OECD countries, greater female labour force participation used to be associated with lower fertility rates. But around 2000, the trend reversed: today, countries with higher rates of women in the workforce often also see higher fertility.
This shift is widely attributed to growing societal recognition of the need for work-life balance, as well as stronger government support. Still, it remains unclear whether the challenges women face in balancing work and family are the primary drivers of fertility decisions – or whether other cultural and economic factors are at play.
In Japan, women face persistent gender norms rooted in traditional maternal roles and the male breadwinner model.
As of 2023, Japan’s labour force participation rate for working-age women is a high 73 per cent. However, much of this increase has been in non-regular employment. Around 40 per cent of women work part-time – the highest among G7 countries – reflecting a widespread belief that managing both full-time work and child-rearing is unrealistic.
This imbalance raises concerns about the four-day work week’s impact on income. Since many non-regular workers are paid hourly, reducing the number of work days may lead to a significant drop in earnings.
WORKING TO LIVE OR LIVING TO WORK?
For a four-day work week to play a meaningful role in reversing Japan’s falling birth rate, a deeper transformation of the country’s work culture is essential. A recent survey highlights a gap between public support and workplace reality: While over 90 per cent of working adults favour the idea of an optional four-day work week, only 35 per cent believe it is feasible in their current workplace.
Part of the challenge is that employees are reluctant to take time off. Although Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike once campaigned on a promise to eliminate overtime, working hours among metropolitan government employees have continued to rise.
While workplace reforms encourage the use of paid leave, many employees refrain from doing so – largely because few colleagues take leave themselves. Deep-seated feelings of guilt and a lingering view that long hours signify dedication make real change a difficult task.
In many Western countries, people tend to prioritise family time above all else. While work is valued, it is generally viewed as a means to enhance time spent with loved ones. This priority – working to live rather than living to work – is a defining cultural trait. In contrast, such clearly defined boundaries between work and family life are not as widely accepted or practised in Japan.
Ideally, the four-day work week system should apply equally to all employees, regardless of gender. Its success depends heavily on the participation and cooperation of both partners in dual-income households. Only when both individuals can flexibly use such arrangements can they focus on personal needs, including those related to fertility.
In this sense, if the four-day work week is to play a meaningful role in addressing Japan’s declining birth rate, a transformation in social norms and workplace culture must come first.
Dr Yasuo Takao is Adjunct Senior Research Fellow of Political Science at Curtin University.