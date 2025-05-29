Commentary: Will four-day work weeks solve Japan's fertility crisis?

PERTH: Japan’s total fertility rate stands at 1.2 – well below the 2.1 children per woman required to sustain population levels. Even more concerning is the long-term trend: the number of live births has been steadily declining since 1973.

The Japanese government has launched a series of emergency policies to address its demographic crisis. One such initiative is the introduction of a four-day work week, first proposed in 2021.

In April, Tokyo implemented a four-day work week for metropolitan government employees. Additionally, it introduced a partial leave policy, allowing staff to take leave for part of the work day – for instance, working only in the morning and taking the afternoon off.

Other local governments have introduced systems that allow a four-day work week. Ibaraki Prefecture began in April 2024, followed by Chiba in June 2024.

While Tokyo’s four-day work week system aims to support better work-life balance, it has also raised concerns, particularly in sectors already facing chronic labour shortages. In workplaces that rely on shift systems, such as hospitals or schools, taking advantage of flexible leave remains difficult, potentially impacting operations and staffing.

At the heart of this debate lies the question: Can flexible work policies stop Japan’s fertility decline and support a demographic recovery?