Commentary: Jokowi manoeuvres against Megawati in effort to secure political future in Indonesia

SINGAPORE: From the moment the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) nominated Joko Widodo as its presidential candidate back in 2013 for the 2014 presidential election, and again in 2018 for the 2019 presidential election, Chairwoman Megawati Sukarnoputri has emphasised that Widodo would act as a “petugas partai” (party task bearer).

However, at this juncture in 2023, it is clearer that two-term President Widodo is not, and probably never was, a “PDI-P task bearer”.

From early on, there were speculations that Widodo might want a party of his own, based on organisations of relawan (“volunteers”). While this has not happened, it remains clear that Widodo sees himself as a separate political actor and, as his presidency comes to an end, is trying to establish a basis for continuing his influence.

This is reinforced by his attempt to establish a political dynasty, highlighted this past week by the front cover and top story of TEMPO magazine. During Widodo’s presidency, both his older son (Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Surakarta’s mayor) and his son-in-law (Medan Mayor Bobby Nasution) have won mayoral positions.

JOKOWI AND MEGAWATI ON DIFFERENT WAVELENGTHS

Widodo needs a political organisation of his own. Now he appears to be waging psychological warfare with Megawati Sukarnoputri over who will be the most influential figure in PDI-P in the future.

These tensions escalated after Widodo was seemingly trapped into appearing at the press conference on Apr 21 2023 where Megawati announced PDI-P’s nomination of Ganjar Pranowo. At this event, Megawati and Ganjar reiterated that even presidents remained “petugas partai”.