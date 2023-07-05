Commentary: Jokowi’s visit to Australia is about much more than electric vehicles

SYDNEY: Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo carries a personal ambition in his visit to Australia this week, to secure Australia’s support for Indonesia’s nascent electric vehicle ambitions.

The hope for a stronger partnership between the two nations is not new - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made an early trip to Jakarta after winning power last year and a long line of political leaders on both sides have spoken about not allowing the relationship to be defined by past controversies.

The EV objectives offer a chance to set relations on a more stable footing.

JOKOWI SEEKS TO LEAVE A LEGACY

Jokowi, as Indonesia’s President is widely known, has a little more than a year left in power and will be eager to see his legacy confirmed. Last month he launched the final draft of 2025-45 National Long-Term Development Plan, setting out a compelling roadmap to transform the Indonesian economy.

This not only envisions Indonesia as a high-income country on par with developed nations but also significantly emphasises social equality, human capital development, and environmental sustainability, driving the poverty rate to zero.

The aim is to solidify Indonesia’s position as a respected and influential global actor, committed to solving global challenges. Jokowi’s government wants Indonesia to have an innovative workforce, fostering entrepreneurship to meet demands with a cleaner and more resilient environment for future generations.