Commentary: Could Kim Jong Un’s sister be the first woman leader of North Korea?

PRESTON, England: When the South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, called for an end to the war on the Korea peninsula recently, the initial response was a rebuff from North Korea’s vice foreign minister.

This has been the standard response from Pyongyang whenever the idea has been raised of turning the 1953 armistice between the two warring Koreas into an actual peace treaty.

So it was something of a surprise when, the following day, a rather warmer message emerged from Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea’s supreme leader, Kim Jong Un, who declared the idea “admirable”.

She specified a number of pre-conditions which would need to be met, though: “What needs to be dropped is the double-dealing attitudes, illogical prejudice, bad habits and hostile stand of justifying their own acts while faulting our just exercise of the right to self-defence.”

This is the sort of message one would usually expect to come from Kim Jong Un himself, so it prompted a round of discussion from the media’s Korea watchers as to how much weight the world can give a statement from his younger sister.

WHO IS KIM YO JONG?

The supreme leader’s sister first came to international attention in 2018, when she became the first member of North Korea’s Kim dynasty to visit South Korea in an official capacity. She was part of the nation’s delegation to the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, at which the two countries competed as one team.

She held a meeting with president Moon and appeared in photo opportunities alongside US vice-president Mike Pence and the Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe. Footage of her dominated coverage in North Korea.

Following what was reported as her diplomatic triumph at the Winter Olympics, her profile grew as she met with the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, and was present at all three face-to-face meetings between her brother and US President Donald Trump.