Commentary: There’s a silver lining in Lucasfilm’s exit from Singapore

SINGAPORE: The news earlier this month that Lucasfilm will shut its Singapore operations after nearly two decades seemed only to affirm much of the bad news that has hung over the media and entertainment industry like a dark cloud lately.

Since Netflix shocked Wall Street and the media industry in 2022 with its first subscriber loss in over a decade, the outlook for the sector has been filled with uncertainty. Top global media companies from Lucasfilm’s parent Disney to Sony have implemented costs reductions and workforce layoffs.

The streaming businesses have resorted to advertising and password sharing crackdowns to increase revenues as new subscribers to streaming seem to have reached its peak. Meanwhile, Hollywood is at a standstill after actors and writers went on strike because of disputes over streaming royalties and protections against the use of artificial intelligence.

For the visual effects (VFX) and animation industry, these developments are particularly disconcerting. The economics of the industry have always been challenging. Demand for VFX services has always been seasonal and mostly driven by a handful of major players, leading studios to compete intensely for projects.