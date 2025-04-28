Commentary: Can you be ‘too young’ to make a will?

SINGAPORE: I was 29 when I first sat down to write my will.

There’s no denying that thinking about death is uncomfortable, especially if you’re going through big life changes such as getting married or raising your first child. In a time of joy and new beginnings, no one likes to think about the possibility of everything suddenly being taken away by events out of our control.

Perhaps this is why, in a 2022 survey by wealth manager St James's Place Singapore, 48 per cent of Singaporeans said they don’t have a will. To me, this is a curiously high number for a country famed for its long-term planning skills.

Facing your mortality doesn’t mean you’re being morbid or pessimistic. It means you’re being practical about what life could be like for your loved ones if you’re no longer around for them.

PROVIDING YOUR LOVED ONES WITH CLARITY

Unlike the television dramas we watched while growing up, you do not need to be old, sick or rich to need a will.

In Singapore, anyone aged 21 and above can make a legally binding will. But rather than asking yourself “Am I at the age to make a will?”, a better question would be: “Do I have something to leave behind for my loved ones?”

In my case, it wasn’t long after my first child was born that I started thinking about drafting a will. As long as you have assets (no matter how substantial) and people you care about, it is a good time to think about making a plan for both.