Commentary: Should Selangor take Kuala Lumpur back?

KUALA LUMPUR: In November, Selangor’s chief minister Amirudin Shari expressed interest in reclaiming Kuala Lumpur if the opportunity arises despite not having any concrete plans. Reintegrating the capital, Malaysia’s financial and commercial hub, into the state would have far-reaching implications, especially for residents of the capital who do not have democratic representation.

Kuala Lumpur, once part of Selangor, became a city in 1972 and a Federal Territory two years later under an agreement stating it would revert to Selangor if it ceased to be the federal capital. The 1974 agreement to cede Kuala Lumpur to the federal government is bound by two conditions: Its status as the federal administrative centre and the location of the parliament building in the capital. With Putrajaya serving as the administrative centre, only the latter condition remains.

Selangor taking Kuala Lumpur back would have significant financial, administrative and political implications. These include potentially increasing Selangor’s revenue base and also possibly straining its expenditure bill.

KL LEADERSHIP APPOINTED, NOT ELECTED

More importantly, it would ensure the inclusion of more local and democratic governance where currently none exists.