Commentary: Microplastics discovered in body tissues of whales and dolphins spark concerns for human health too

PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom: Marine mammals - animals including whales, dolphins, seals, sea lions, sea otters, dugongs and manatees - are threatened by an array of human activities. Species such as the North Atlantic right whale, Rice’s whale and Vaquita porpoise have been pushed to the brink of extinction.

Plastic debris poses a particularly significant problem. Marine mammals mistakenly eat items such as plastic bags, food wrappers, ropes and abandoned fishing gear, or they become entangled in plastic items including fishing nets. Both scenarios can lead to injury and, in many cases, death.

Autopsies carried out on 34 dolphins and whales stranded along the Greek coastline in 2019 found that nine of them (from four different species) had ingested plastic - and plastic consumption was identified as the cause of death in three of these animals.

And now, a recent US study has revealed that marine mammals face a more subtle plastic threat: Microplastics.

In the ocean, microplastics (tiny plastic particles measuring less than 5mm) commonly accumulate in an animal’s gills or digestive tract. However, the recent study found microplastics in various other tissues of a number of different whale, dolphin and seal species.

This suggests that microplastic particles are somehow able to move from one part of an animal’s body to another (or “translocate”). This finding may carry health implications not only for marine mammals, but humans too.