Commentary: Rebuilding Nepal without repeating mistakes of 2015 earthquake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah: As of Sep 1, the unfolding flood disaster in Nepal has left at least 1,000 people dead and nearly 4,500 missing after millions of cubic metres of water raced down the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers.

The immediate economic shock is equally severe. In a single morning, floodwaters wiped out surface powerhouses, crippled the energy grid, and inundated farmlands during peak planting season. Dozens of bridges and crucial roadways, including the vital artery to Kathmandu, have been completely washed away, paralysing domestic logistics.

The infrastructure damage will have consequences long after the floodwaters recede. The severing of trade routes to the Chinese border means Nepal must now reroute roughly US$3 billion in Chinese imports through the Korala Pass or Indian seaports.

This detour through Indian ports adds at least 20 transit days, imposing a time-related trade cost equivalent to a 40 per cent tariff that will fall disproportionately on small enterprises.

The disruption will also affect Nepal’s service economy, particularly the Kailash Mansarovar tourism route, where the loss of lives and infrastructure is likely to weigh heavily on near-term activity.

The disaster therefore presents Nepal with more than an immediate humanitarian emergency. It exposes how economic vulnerabilities can extend across political borders when livelihoods, trade routes and infrastructure depend upon a shared Himalayan geography.

For Kathmandu, Beijing and New Delhi, the question is not simply how to respond to this disaster, but how to reduce the economic and human consequences of the next one.