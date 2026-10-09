Commentary: 'Pervert' eyewear or innovation? Norway's proposed ban lays down a line for AI glasses

OSLO: “Pervert glasses” that enable privacy intrusion or one of the most important retail products in decades? Few recent consumer technologies have sparked such a fierce backlash as the AI-enabled eyewear now being offered by the likes of Meta.

Now Norway is set to provide a test case for broad restrictions on their use. Up until this week, any bans around the world have been largely piecemeal. Courts in the UK and US, Norwegian oil company Equinor and schools in Oslo are among those to prohibit their use in recent months.

But on Monday (Oct 5), Norway’s centre-left government became the first in the world to propose a ban - albeit temporary - on the use of AI glasses in certain public places. Many of the details remain to be worked out, including exactly where the ban would apply - the idea would be to enact it in the most sensitive areas such as schools and changing rooms. But bringing a proposal to Norway’s parliament is “a high priority” for digitalisation minister Torgeir Micaelsen.