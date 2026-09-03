Commentary: The extremist risk behind smart glasses

SYDNEY: While frequently innovative, violent extremists have rarely needed to invent new technologies. More often, they adapt technologies developed for entirely different purposes once they become cheap, accessible and easy enough to use.

Capabilities, such as artificial intelligence, drones and 3D printing that were once expensive, specialist or restricted to governments and large organisations are now available through consumer markets. Their accessibility has resulted in extremist adoption and exploitation.

Smart glasses may represent the next previously specialist, now commercially available, technology to be manipulated by extremist actors.

A decade after Google Glass failed to achieve mainstream adoption, smart glasses are finally beginning to break through. A once expensive technological novelty is becoming cheaper, more capable and increasingly ordinary.

Meta currently leads the market, but it will not be alone for long. Google plans to launch Android XR-enabled, AI-powered glasses later in 2026, while Apple is reportedly preparing its own product for 2027. At the other end of the market, inexpensive camera-enabled glasses are already appearing at mainstream retailers such as Kmart and Amazon.

This growth in availability has generated scrutiny. Much of it has centred on privacy, particularly the ability of wearers to film bystanders without their knowledge. Those concerns are real and have already produced cases involving voyeurism and harassment.

But the implications of accessible smart glasses extend beyond privacy. One area deserving greater attention is their potential co-option by violent extremists.