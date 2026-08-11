Commentary: Banning Roblox may not be the solution to teen radicalisation

SINGAPORE: When serious harm is linked to a technology, calls to ban it usually follow. After being featured in recent cases involving self-radicalised youths in Singapore, some have asked if Roblox should be banned.

In the latest case of a 14-year-old who was arrested by the Internal Security Department (ISD) in May for plotting a school attack, the student’s radicalisation journey began at 12 when he encountered first-person shooter games recreating real-life school shootings on Roblox.

While playing and watching gore and mass-shooting footage, the boy imagined his school bullies as the victims and himself as the perpetrator. He later prepared a 21-page manifesto detailing his attack plan.

Yet, Roblox was only one part of a longer journey.

The boy had searched for more information of mass shootings online, consumed material recommended through social media and joined channels linked to the True Crime Community before absorbing Islamic State, neo-Nazi and far-right material.

In this case, banning Roblox would not have thwarted all these pathways of radicalisation, meaning that a blunt ban of a platform should not be Singapore’s first or only response. Still, stronger safeguards should be required from such platforms.