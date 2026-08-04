Understanding the road to online radicalisation: Why platforms like Roblox are only one part of the puzzle

SINGAPORE: Gaming platform Roblox has come under the spotlight after it featured in recent cases involving self-radicalised youths in Singapore.

In May, a 14-year-old boy who was preparing to carry out a mass-casualty stabbing attack was arrested by the Internal Security Department (ISD).

In a separate case, another 14-year-old who recreated Islamic State attacks online was issued a restriction order in November.

In both cases, Roblox was one of several online spaces where the teenagers had been exposed to violent or extremist-related content.

Experts say this reflects a broader pattern, with the pathway to radicalisation often spanning multiple online platforms.