Understanding the road to online radicalisation: Why platforms like Roblox are only one part of the puzzle
Experts say vulnerable teens may seek connection across multiple online platforms – from mainstream social media and gaming communities to private messaging channels – where they may become increasingly exposed to extremist content.
SINGAPORE: Gaming platform Roblox has come under the spotlight after it featured in recent cases involving self-radicalised youths in Singapore.
In May, a 14-year-old boy who was preparing to carry out a mass-casualty stabbing attack was arrested by the Internal Security Department (ISD).
In a separate case, another 14-year-old who recreated Islamic State attacks online was issued a restriction order in November.
In both cases, Roblox was one of several online spaces where the teenagers had been exposed to violent or extremist-related content.
Experts say this reflects a broader pattern, with the pathway to radicalisation often spanning multiple online platforms.
SEARCH FOR BELONGING
For some vulnerable teenagers, the process often begins with isolation.
“If you're isolated, you realise that you don't want to go out because you don't want to eat alone. You don't want to do things alone,” said Ms Pauline Phoon, founder of social enterprise COMEBACK and a member of Singapore's Media Literacy Council.
“When you're in Roblox … that loneliness is mitigated by the sense of being with others. And then you feel that you are accepted,” she said.
Experts say vulnerable teens may seek connection across multiple online platforms – from mainstream social media and gaming communities to private messaging channels – where they may become increasingly exposed to extremist content.
"From my experience engaging with radicalised youth, one factor that these youths have in common is a quest for significance,” said Mr Ahmad Helmi Mohamad Hasbi, senior research analyst at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) and a religious counsellor with the Religious Rehabilitation Group.
At the same time, these young people are lacking in confidence and self-esteem, he said.
WHY ROBLOX APPEALS
Ms Phoon said that sandbox games such as Roblox, which give players plenty of freedom without any predetermined goal, can be a creative space for people to explore.
“Look at all their characters – it’s all squarish, so that is actually kind of reflective of what Lego does to encourage creativity. You can create your own space, your own games, how you want to engage your friends and even the general public.”
These games can appeal to vulnerable youth who feel isolated and are searching for purpose, say experts.
Most Roblox experiences are unrelated to extremism, and the platform explicitly prohibits extremist content.
In response to CNA’s questions about how it handles extremist content, Roblox said it has artificial intelligence detection systems and monitoring teams in place. The company said it also works with law enforcement and safety organisations.
A search on the platform did not find terrorist training camps or school shooting simulators that were reportedly used by the self-radicalised youths, but CNA did find military simulation games, which recreate modern battlefields featuring trenches and drones.
Such games allow players to simulate tactics inspired by contemporary conflicts.
They can also provide players with clearly defined roles, objectives and a like-minded community to achieve them, which could appeal to isolated children looking for a sense of belonging.
RABBIT HOLE OF PLATFORMS
However, Roblox is often only one stop along a much longer online journey.
During CNA’s research into such platforms, viewing content about the conflict in the Middle East and Roblox on TikTok soon led to recommendations for videos imitating extremist propaganda made in Roblox.
RSIS’ Mr Ahmad Helmi said that is often how youths at risk of self-radicalisation begin their journey – starting on mainstream platforms, before moving into other online spaces.
One common destination is communications platform Discord, which is widely used by gaming communities.
The platform allows users to create invite-only servers where members can communicate through voice calls and text channels. Discord hosts communities ranging from small private groups to servers with millions of users.
Some of the TikToks found by CNA which had content imitating extremist propaganda were linked to Discord servers.
"Extremist actors often exploit these platforms because they enable private communication, community building and dissemination of propaganda,” said Mr Ahmad Helmi.
A SHARED RESPONSIBILITY
The growing number of teenagers being self-radicalised online has prompted concern among Singapore authorities.
In response to questions about possible next steps, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information and the Ministry of Home Affairs said they are reviewing existing levers under the Online Criminal Harms Act and the Broadcasting Act.
They are also considering how to address platforms such as Roblox being exploited to spread harmful ideologies, although they have ruled out banning the platform.
Legal experts say stronger cooperation between authorities and technology companies, coupled with greater public awareness, would be more effective than banning individual platforms.
Ultimately, the government says tackling online extremism requires a collective effort, with parents, educators and the wider community helping young people navigate the online world.
Ms Phoon said it is important for trusted adults to help young people process complex events such as war.
“If there's no one to process (these topics) in a balanced manner, and you have someone who comes in and talks about it in a very extreme view … I think that's where the danger comes.”