Singapore police issue directions to block access to terrorism-related content online

SINGAPORE: The police issued directions on Monday (Jul 27) to internet service providers and one online service provider over terrorism-related content under the Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA).

The Singapore Police Force issued a disabling direction to one service provider, requiring it to take all reasonable steps to disable access by Singapore users to the relevant online videos. It also issued access blocking directions to internet service providers, requiring them to block access to websites carrying the offending material.

The content includes material that advocates for ISIS and mass shooters, glorifies extremists and encourages supporters to join extremist causes, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a news release.

Investigations found a direct link between the content and previous self-radicalisation cases in Singapore, where youths were radicalised after consuming material from these sites or used information from them to plot attacks, MHA said.

“The rise in self-radicalisation cases in Singapore, particularly among youth, is a matter of deep concern," it said.

“Online platforms must not be allowed to serve as vectors for the spread of terrorist ideology to persons in Singapore, and the government will not hesitate to act against entities that seek to do so.”

On Monday, the Internal Security Department said three self-radicalised youths – aged 14,15 and 19 – were detained in recent months under the Internal Security Act.

While their cases are not related, all three were influenced by violent extremist ideologies and had made preparations to conduct attacks locally.

In its press release, MHA said it is working with the Ministry of Digital Development and Information and the Ministry of Education (MOE) to safeguard Singaporeans, especially children, from harmful online content.

It urged parents, educators and the wider community to remain vigilant over young people's online activities and to discuss the dangers of online radicalisation with them.

Members of the public who come across content that glorifies or incites violence can report it through the platform's in-app reporting function or to the Internal Security Department (ISD). The public should also alert ISD if they suspect a threat against Singapore or believe someone may have become radicalised.