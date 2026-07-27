Singapore police issue directions to block access to terrorism-related content online
The Ministry of Education says it works with schools and institutes of higher learning to conduct workshops, scenario-based discussions and emergency exercises on threats from outside and within schools.
SINGAPORE: The police issued directions on Monday (Jul 27) to internet service providers and one online service provider over terrorism-related content under the Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA).
The Singapore Police Force issued a disabling direction to one service provider, requiring it to take all reasonable steps to disable access by Singapore users to the relevant online videos. It also issued access blocking directions to internet service providers, requiring them to block access to websites carrying the offending material.
The content includes material that advocates for ISIS and mass shooters, glorifies extremists and encourages supporters to join extremist causes, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a news release.
Investigations found a direct link between the content and previous self-radicalisation cases in Singapore, where youths were radicalised after consuming material from these sites or used information from them to plot attacks, MHA said.
“The rise in self-radicalisation cases in Singapore, particularly among youth, is a matter of deep concern," it said.
“Online platforms must not be allowed to serve as vectors for the spread of terrorist ideology to persons in Singapore, and the government will not hesitate to act against entities that seek to do so.”
On Monday, the Internal Security Department said three self-radicalised youths – aged 14,15 and 19 – were detained in recent months under the Internal Security Act.
While their cases are not related, all three were influenced by violent extremist ideologies and had made preparations to conduct attacks locally.
In its press release, MHA said it is working with the Ministry of Digital Development and Information and the Ministry of Education (MOE) to safeguard Singaporeans, especially children, from harmful online content.
It urged parents, educators and the wider community to remain vigilant over young people's online activities and to discuss the dangers of online radicalisation with them.
Members of the public who come across content that glorifies or incites violence can report it through the platform's in-app reporting function or to the Internal Security Department (ISD). The public should also alert ISD if they suspect a threat against Singapore or believe someone may have become radicalised.
STRENGTHENING SAFEGUARDS IN SCHOOLS
In a separate release on Monday, MOE said schools and institutes of higher learning will continue strengthening efforts to stay vigilant against youth self-radicalisation.
Students learn about the negative impact of extremist ideologies through social studies, secondary history, and character and citizenship education, while cyber wellness lessons teach them to identify negative influences and inappropriate websites, MOE said.
Schools are also trained to identify students at risk of online self-radicalisation, with counsellors, teachers and school leaders working together to provide early support and intervention.
All secondary school personal learning devices are installed with an application that filters objectionable material, including extremist websites, MOE said. Schools also use website filtering systems on their wireless networks, and these safeguards are reviewed regularly.
On the police's directions to block access, MOE said the move would help protect Singaporeans, especially children, from harmful online content. It added that parents play an important role in supervising their children's online activities beyond school.
The ministry also works with schools and institutes of higher learning on workshops, scenario-based discussions, drills and exercises on potential threats from outside and within schools.
“These sessions cover immediate response, recognising warning signs, incident reporting, and escalation, to strengthen emergency preparedness in schools,” it said.