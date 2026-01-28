Singaporean boy who recreated ISIS attacks, executions in Roblox and Gorebox gets restriction order

SINGAPORE: A 14-year-old Singaporean who was self-radicalised online by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) extremist ideologies was issued a restriction order under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in November.

The Secondary 3 student had aspired to travel overseas to fight for the group and die as a martyr, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Wednesday (Jan 28).

In preparation, he posted pro-ISIS content online, including footage from Roblox and Gorebox where he recreated ISIS attacks and executions.

Roblox is a user-driven gaming platform with millions of self-created games, while GoreBox is an online game that allows players to experiment with weapons and is known for its graphic depictions of violence.

While his family members and friends were aware of his extremist views and support for ISIS, none of them reported him to authorities, said ISD.

RECREATING VIOLENCE IN ONLINE GAMES

The youth was just 12 when he first encountered a video online of ISIS fighters battling American soldiers in Al-Fallujah, Iraq.

“After watching the video, he started to view ISIS as the defenders of the civilian population against American and Iraqi oppressors. As he searched for more information on ISIS, online algorithms pushed more ISIS-related videos to his social media feed,” ISD said.

After discovering a pro-ISIS website through social media, he spent around nine hours daily consuming extremist content, the agency said.