Commentary: Smart glasses shouldn’t be the next smartphones

TOKYO: We’re in the throes of a global scramble to create the first real artificial intelligence consumer gadget. Tech giants are betting big that this will end up being computers that sit on our noses. But is that the future we want?

Despite all the hype, the jury is still out on whether smart glasses will take hold, especially across Asia. We seem to be at a tipping point. Roughly half of respondents (48.2 per cent) in an S&P Global survey across eight countries – including the US, China and India – who don’t already own a pair said they were interested in purchasing one within the next year.

But it will still be an uphill battle for these devices to truly go mainstream. They are unlikely to replace the smartphone anytime soon – and maybe they shouldn’t.

Meta is establishing a first-mover advantage. It’s teaming up with the manufacturer of Ray-Bans to make the tech specs look cool. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg’s demonstration of the company’s latest models didn’t exactly go as planned last month. But sales have nonetheless steadily climbed.

Meta held a commanding 73 per cent of the global smart-glasses market in the first half of this year, according to Counterpoint Research. This lead will likely grow given new product announcements.