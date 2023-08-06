Commentary: Renaming obesity won’t fix weight stigma overnight

PERTH: The stigma that surrounds people living in larger bodies is pervasive and deeply affects the people it’s directed at. It’s been described as one of the last acceptable forms of discrimination.

Some researchers think the term “obesity” itself is part of the problem and are calling for a name change to reduce stigma. They’re proposing “adipose-based chronic disease” instead.

We study the stigma that surrounds obesity - around the time of pregnancy, among health professionals and health students, and in public health more widely. Here’s what’s really needed to reduce weight stigma.

Up to 42 per cent of adults living in larger bodies experience weight stigma. This is when others have negative beliefs, attitudes, assumptions and judgments towards them, unfairly viewing them as lazy, and lacking in willpower or self-discipline.

People in larger bodies experience discrimination in many areas, including in the workplace, intimate and family relationships, education, health care and the media.

Weight stigma is associated with harms including increased cortisol levels (the main stress hormone in the body), negative body image, increased weight gain and poor mental health. It leads to decreased uptake of, and quality of, health care.

Weight stigma may even pose a greater threat to someone’s health than increasing body size.