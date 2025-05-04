Commentary: The Oscars roll out the red carpet for AI – and surprisingly, viewers don’t seem to mind

SYDNEY: The Oscars have entered the age of artificial intelligence (AI). Last week the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences explicitly said, for the first time, films using generative AI tools will not be disqualified from the awards.

It’s a timely decision. As generative AI becomes more integrated into filmmaking, debates over creativity and authorship are intensifying. Writers’ strikes and fears of artistic displacement have dominated recent industry discussions.

But how do audiences feel about the use of AI in films? Our research suggests they may be more open to it than the industry might expect.

WHAT THE NEW RULES SAY

The updated Oscars guidelines make it clear the use of generative AI will neither help, nor hinder, a film’s chances of nomination.

What matters is the degree to which people remain at the centre of the creative process. While AI tools can be part of the workflow, the judges will scrutinise the standard of human creative authorship in a given work.

This reflects broader shifts taking place in the film industry. AI tools are now embedded in many stages of production, including for high-profile and award-nominated films.

At this year’s Oscars, Adrien Brody won best actor for his performance in The Brutalist, which used generative AI to enhance the actor’s Hungarian dialogue. Emilia Perez – the most nominated film, with 13 nods – also used AI-powered voice cloning in post-production.

The Oscars update isn’t introducing AI to Hollywood. It’s simply acknowledging the extent to which it is already in use.