Commentary: Talking about healthy caregiving boundaries without putting parents on the defensive

SINGAPORE: Never tell parents what to do, it just makes them defensive is what I tell every budding psychologist that comes under my supervision.

Some people were triggered by the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) new guidelines on parental caregiving practices, which laid out boundaries in situations such as bathing a child of opposite gender. Surely this was “common sense knowledge” that the authorities should not need to describe? And could parents who meant no harm in making children hug extended family members really be considered abusive?

MSF subsequently clarified that the guidelines are intended for professionals who work directly with at-risk families that include children who have experienced or are at risk of abuse, neglect or harm. They are “not intended to be enforced or prescriptive” for all parents.

These new guidelines apply to a specific situation context, and a consideration of the seriousness when a child reports that they were forced to do something against their wishes.

That said, as a clinical psychologist and parent, conversations about boundaries are helpful as a common standard and language.