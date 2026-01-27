Commentary: Time to rethink Philippine economy’s reliance on remittances

QUEZON CITY: The Philippine economy’s strength has long been associated with robust inflows of remittances from overseas Filipinos. But there must be a critical re-evaluation of the role of remittances in economic growth and development, especially amid the 1 per cent tax that US President Donald Trump wants to impose on remittances from the US. The Philippines needs to diversify its growth drivers and maximise the impact of remittances on the economy.

In 2024, overseas Filipinos remittances amounted to an all-time high of US$38.34 billion. Mainly in the form of direct bank transfers, remittances amounted to 8.7 per cent of GDP in 2024, the highest among the major ASEAN economies (the next two are Cambodia at 6.1 per cent and Vietnam at 3.4 per cent). About 40 per cent of cash remittances came from the US, with the other prominent sources being Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

But the contribution of remittances to the Philippine economy has waned over time. Their share of GDP peaked at 12.8 per cent in 2005 and has gradually dropped since then. The growth rate of remittances has also more than halved in the past two decades: from an average of 6.8 per cent from 2006 to 2010 to just 3.3 per cent from 2022 to 2025.

Remittances led to many benefits, leading to the branding of overseas Filipinos as the nation’s “modern heroes”. They contributed to a significant increase in international reserves, as well as many years of balance of payments surpluses. The surplus of US dollars coming from remittances, together with the later surge of earnings from the business process outsourcing industry, made the Philippines a “net lender” to the rest of the world.

This is significant, because throughout much of the 20th century, the Philippines suffered perennial dollar shortages and chronic balance-of-payments deficits. Overseas Filipino remittances practically helped to avoid balance-of-payments crises.

Second, remittances propped up domestic consumption spending, allowing the Philippines to rely on consumption as a steady source of GDP growth.

Relatedly, remittances have played a role in reshaping the country’s socio-economic structure. A previous study found links between remittances and poverty reduction at home. As much as an eighth of middle-income households rely on remittances.