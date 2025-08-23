Commentary: Here’s what happened when I made my students put away their phones

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: I’ve taught the same course to a class of undergraduate, MBA, medical and nursing students every year for over a decade. While I didn’t change my lectures or teaching style, somehow the students’ evaluations of last year’s class were better than ever before:

“This course taught me more than any course I’ve ever learned at Penn. …”

“The best course I have ever taken.”

“Amazing class!!”

Out of all the reviews, only one was negative. But the point is not to brag – I don’t think these comments reflect anything about me and my teaching ability. I’m teaching in basically the same manner I have for years.

So what changed? I banned all mobile phones and computer-based note-taking in the classroom, with the exception that students could use a device if they wrote with a stylus. Initially, my students were sceptical, if not totally opposed. But after a couple of weeks, they recognised they were better off for it – better able to absorb and retain information, and better able to enjoy their time in class.