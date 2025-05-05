Commentary: Power banks are being banned on flights – but are they a travel must-have?

SINGAPORE: Airlines such as Singapore Airlines and Scoot have banned the use of power banks during flights, after several incidents of the portable chargers overheating and catching fire in aircraft cabins.

Most travellers would agree that flight safety is a top priority. But for some, being unable to use a power bank can cause anxiety, and not all airlines provide in-seat charging ports. Travellers may fret over running out of juice on a long-haul flight, or worse, arriving at their destination with a flat battery.

I understand. My iPhone doubles as my only camera, so I always carry a power bank during my travels.

When I embarked on a Mount Kilimanjaro expedition, my biggest fear wasn’t the physical extremity of scaling 5,895m. I was terrified of leaving the mountain without a complete set of pictures shot by me. I couldn’t bear the thought of this once-in-a-lifetime endeavour being captured from someone else’s perspective, even by the team’s photojournalist. I needed to tell my own story across multiple Facebook albums.

Those were pre-smartphone days, so I packed two cameras. I invested in extra batteries for each and obsessively confirmed they were fully charged – there would be no electricity for the entire seven-day trek. I even brought a battery-powered charger for those batteries in case of emergency.

Happy ending: I reached the peak of Kilimanjaro, and took all the pictures I wanted.