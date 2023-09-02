Commentary: What if failure is an option? The gamble of mountain climbing for this Singaporean

SINGAPORE: When I had my first brush with altitude sickness, I was hugging a rock about 5,000m above sea level on Mount Kilimanjaro. It was around 4am.

Physically, I had just scrambled along small cliffs and up switchbacks slick with volcanic scree; with every three steps forward, I’d slide back one. The temperature was fidgeting into frigidity with surges of icy winds.

Mentally, I was … actually, I don’t know. I only remember both mind and speech were rambling. Chief sherpa Douglas and my climbing partner Belinda told me later that I wouldn’t let go of the rock, repeating I wanted to go to bed. But Douglas kept shaking me awake, making me pop peanut M&Ms and drink my hot tea.

We trudged on through suffocating darkness, mountain conditions more punishing every 10m on, Douglas half-propelling, half-dragging me. It felt like a lifetime without a lifeline. Even if my head hadn’t been spinning like a broken compass, I would have felt just as directionless, although the only way was up.

Up the last 200m, I slipped and slid across icefields. Each time I looked up, soaring glaciers surrounding the summit seemed to be reaching out in embrace, so I kept gravitating towards them.

When we got to Uhuru Peak, at 5,895m the tallest point on the continent, Belinda did victory jigs and made celebration videos. Slumped against the “Africa’s Highest Point” sign, I vomited.