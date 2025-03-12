Singapore Airlines, Scoot to ban use and charging of power banks on flights

SINGAPORE: From April, Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot passengers will not be allowed to use power banks to charge their devices during flights.

They will also not be allowed to charge their power banks using the onboard USB ports, the airlines said in Facebook posts on Wednesday (Mar 12).

Passengers may bring power banks with a capacity of up to 100Wh without approval, while those between 100Wh and 160Wh require approval. Power banks above 160Wh are not allowed on flights.

"The SIA Group complies with the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Dangerous Goods Regulations regarding the carriage of power banks, which are classified as lithium batteries," said both airlines.

Power banks must be carried in cabin baggage on all SIA and Scoot flights. They are not permitted in checked baggage.

Other carriers, including South Korea's Air Busan, have implemented similar measures.

Taiwan carrier EVA Air has banned the use and charging of power banks during flights. It advised passengers to fully charge their devices before boarding.

Thai Airways announced on Monday that it would prohibit the use of power banks onboard its aircraft from Mar 15. This was to ensure the "highest level of safety for passengers and crew", it added.

In 2023, a power bank caught fire on a Scoot flight bound for Singapore from Taipei. It had overheated while the aircraft was on the ground, Scoot said then.